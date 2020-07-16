Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $2,975,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,028,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,912,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,929,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total value of $2,996,100.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,957,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $2,857,350.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $2,735,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.62, for a total value of $2,769,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.15, for a total value of $2,792,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.11, for a total value of $2,851,650.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $5,519,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $2,640,600.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,053.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

