Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,701,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 350,248 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

