Manolete Partners’ (MANO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 710 ($8.74) target price for the company.
Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million and a PE ratio of 24.12. Manolete Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 714 ($8.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 528.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439.67.
About Manolete Partners
Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.