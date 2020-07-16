Manolete Partners’ (MANO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 710 ($8.74) target price for the company.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million and a PE ratio of 24.12. Manolete Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 714 ($8.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 528.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

