MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MNKD. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.26. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MannKind by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MannKind by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MannKind by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

