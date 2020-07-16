Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) versus Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:SNNA) Financial Review

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $3.16 billion 0.07 -$996.50 million $8.88 0.31 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$73.47 million ($3.59) -0.04

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -39.56% 29.14% 7.09% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A -177.36% -52.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mallinckrodt and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 3 8 1 0 1.83 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus price target of $4.22, indicating a potential upside of 53.54%. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,109.13%. Given Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sienna Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products. It offers H.P. Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for various indications, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others; Inomax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; and Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; StrataGraft, which is in Phase III and II clinical development for the treatment of burns; Stannsoporfin, a heme oxygenase inhibitor for the treatment of jaundice; Xenon gas for inhalation; MNK-6105 and MNK-6106, an ammonia scavenger for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a neuropsychiatric syndrome associated with hyperammonemia; VTS-270 that is in Phase III development for Niemann-Pick Type C, a neurodegenerative disease; and CPP-1X/sulindac, which is in Phase III development for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis. It markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a topical suspension of silver particles, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne, as well as for the reduction of light-pigmented hair, including white, gray, blonde, light brown, and light red hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

