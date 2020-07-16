MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America lowered MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of MMYT opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

