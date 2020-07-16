Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.