MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $398,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average is $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $375.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

