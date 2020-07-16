MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Chevron makes up about 2.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

