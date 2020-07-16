MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

