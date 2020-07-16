MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M stock opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.