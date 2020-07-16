MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $221,000 in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hershey by 192.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,515,000 after acquiring an additional 285,398 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,594,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 296.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 39.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 903,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,672,000 after acquiring an additional 256,936 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.