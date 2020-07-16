MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $216,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.