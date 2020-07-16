MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $209,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 220,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEP opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

