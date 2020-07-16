MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $1.80 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 94,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 114,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

