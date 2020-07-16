MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $210.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.