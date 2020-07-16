MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

