MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 3,646 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

