MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,444.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,362.90. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

