M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE MHO opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 387.9% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 664,316 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 557.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 742,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 629,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 244,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 234,646 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

