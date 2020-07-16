M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

MDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:MDC opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in M.D.C. by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

