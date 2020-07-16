M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 78,458 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

