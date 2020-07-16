LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $285,621,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 988,155 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.