LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) dropped 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.81, approximately 9,028,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,623,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,444,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LYFT by 239.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LYFT by 82.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,183 shares during the period. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter worth $53,194,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 51.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

