LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.