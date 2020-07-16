Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

LNDNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Danske downgraded Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

LNDNF opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. Lundin Petroleum has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

