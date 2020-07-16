Lumber Liquidators Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,266 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 623% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of LL opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.42. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

