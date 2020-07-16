Lumber Liquidators Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,266 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 623% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 put options.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.
Shares of LL opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.42. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
