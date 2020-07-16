Lumber Liquidators Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,838 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 1,066 call options.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.93.
In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
