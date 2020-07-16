Lumber Liquidators Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,838 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 1,066 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

