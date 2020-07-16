Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.32 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $324.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.02 and a 200 day moving average of $244.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

