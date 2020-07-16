Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,454.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.32 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

