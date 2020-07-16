Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.66.

Shares of AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

