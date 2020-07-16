Lorrie Beth Ginegaw Sells 850 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $53,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

