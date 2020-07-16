Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

LOOP stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $370.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

