Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

LOOP opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market cap of $370.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.78. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loop Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

