Loop Industries’ (LOOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.23 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.