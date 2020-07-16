Lookers (LON:LOOK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

LOOK opened at GBX 21 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 10.54 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 66 ($0.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.31.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

