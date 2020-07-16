LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.75

Shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 51243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

