Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

