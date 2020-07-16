Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 29

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LLOY. Citigroup raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 45.57 ($0.56).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 30.11 ($0.37) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 25.68 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

