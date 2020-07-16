LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

LKQ stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $303,676,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $48,270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 1,853,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

