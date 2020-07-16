Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Shares of LVGO opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $114.94. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.18.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,009 shares of company stock worth $28,872,089 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Livongo Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Livongo Health by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

