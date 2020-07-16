Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Down 2.7%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.61, approximately 30,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,239,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Livexlive Media by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

