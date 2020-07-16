LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.77.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $260,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $441,763.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,149 shares of company stock worth $3,319,372. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

