LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

Shares of LPSN opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in LivePerson by 27.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 697,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $38,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

