Lisa Sharp Sells 14,800 Shares of Irving Resources Inc (CNSX:IRV) Stock

Irving Resources Inc (CNSX:IRV) Senior Officer Lisa Sharp sold 14,800 shares of Irving Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,200 shares in the company, valued at $640,710.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Irving Resources Company Profile

Irving Resources Inc, a junior exploration stage company, focuses on exploring gold in Japan. It also explores for copper, silver, and precious metals, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interest in the Omui Property that covers an area of 2.98 square kilometers; Utanobori Property, which comprises an area of 88.14 square kilometers; Rubeshibe Property that covers an area of 188.8 square kilometers; Sado Island Gold Project, which comprises an area of 86.53 square kilometers; and Eniwa Gold Project that covers an area of 56.15 square kilometers located in Japan.

