Lisa M. Bachmann Sells 400 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 400 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $16,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,200.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Big Lots by 8.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

