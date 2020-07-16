LiquidApps Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,495.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $77,495.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,037,673,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,815,007 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

