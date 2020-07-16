Linfinity (LFC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Linfinity has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Linfinity has a total market capitalization of $37,851.22 and approximately $17,409.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linfinity token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.01964907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00088557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00192271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About Linfinity

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io . Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

