LINA (LINA) 1-Day Volume Hits $253,966.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LINA has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $253,966.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.11 or 0.04974352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033324 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,974,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

