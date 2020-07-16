Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 148 ($1.82).

LON:MTO opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56.94 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

